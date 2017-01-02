Chairperson Parliament’s health committee opposes charges by Mulago hospital

The Chairperson parliament’s committee on health Dr. Michael Bukenya opposes a move by Mulago hospital to charge patients a medical fee to top up on the health worker’s allowances.

The hospital Executive Director Dr. Byarugaba Baterana argues that 80% of patients who seek health care in government hospitals pay secretly between 10,000/= to 20,000/=.

He wants this to be legalized so as to motivate health workers and improve health service delivery

But Dr. Bukenya says this would be formalizing corruption and extortion.

He instead calls for health insurance financing to address the inefficiencies in health service delivery

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

January 02 2017