Cabinet sets up secretariat to handle refugee funds

Government sets up a secretariat through which donors can direct pledges they made during the Uganda refugee solidarity summit.

During the summit was held early this year in which 350 million dollars were pledged

State minister for disaster and refugees Musa Echweru says the secretariat under the office the prime minister follows concerns by some donors that the money raised could be lost if directed in the General Government system

Echweru says the money will only be utilized to fund interventions that Government will have agreed upon with the donors.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

15 November 2017