Businessman Ntaganda arrested for selling forest land

Prominent Businessman Ephraim Ntaganda was yesterday arrested on the orders of the Land Probe Commission Chair, Justice Catherine Bamugemereire.

Ntaganda had appeared before the Commission on allegations that he sold the 350 acres of Kajjansi Forest Reserve to a one Eria Mubiru at 2.5 million USD, approximately nine billion shillings.

However in his testimony Ntaganda told the Commissioners he was a guarantor who received 1.4million US Dollars which was used to clear the squatters on the land.

This angered Justice Bamugemereire who accused him of dishonest especially on whom he works for, and how he came to acquire very many titles in wetlands and forests.

Documents before the Commission show that he is the sole signatory of various companies which allegedly sold the said land to a one Eria Mubiru.

Early this month, the commission witnessed drama when military officers stormed Kajjansi forest reserve off the Kampala-Entebbe Highway allegedly to protect the interests of a private businessman.

And it was against this background that Justice Bamugemereire vowed to ensure that officials of the forestry authority involved in the illegal sale of government forests are brought to book.