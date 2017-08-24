Boys increasingly being lured into sodomy- report

The overwhelming number of boys falling victim of commercial sexual exploitation has worried stakeholders in humanitarian sector.

In a research report by the Uganda Youth Development Link indicates that the affected boys are influenced with hand outs like gifts and money to involve them into acts of sodomy

The report has come at a time when several people are implicated in the sodomy acts including nationals and foreigners

Dr James Kimera a senior researcher on children affairs says that the rate at which the vice is escalating is extremely high and therefore calls on government to have programs that sensitize the public on the implications of the vice to the young ones

Findings of the report were unveiled at Kolping Hotel Makerere. The baseline study i on the magnitude of commercial sex exploitation of children in Kampala and Wakiso District

