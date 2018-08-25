Boys experiencing physical violence than girls – report

Findings of the first ever national Violence against Children report indicate that boys have experienced more physical violence with 4 out of 10 boys experiencing violence compared to girls where 3 out of 10.

The report authored by government, UNICEF and partners indicates that nearly half of the violence experienced by the children was meted out by their parents or care givers

The violence experienced mainly during childhood is in form of sexual, physical and emotional.

The report adds that violence frequently occurs in places where children socialize like schools, families and communities.

Speaking during the release of the report, Sate minister for primary education Rosemary Sseninde noted that government will roll out sexuality education in schools despite facing strong criticism, mainly from religious leaders.

Sseninde said they will ensure the policy is fully embraced by all stakeholders in a bid to eliminate violence against children