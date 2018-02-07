BOU’s Justine Bagyenda replaced

The Governor Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile has replaced the Executive Director in charge of Supervision, Justine Bagyenda and directed her to prepare her hand over report ahead of her retirement.

According to a statement from Bank of Uganda, Governor Tumsiime Mutebile has appointed Dr Tumubweine Twinemanzi who has been working at the Uganda Communications Commission to take over from Bagyenda.

Bagyenda has been under criticism over the management of commercial banks in Uganda following the collapse of Crane Bank. A whistle blower had also asked the Inspectorate of Government to investigate the source of her alleged wealth.

Dr Charles Abuka is the new director in charge of Statistics, Dr Kenneth Egesa is the new director in charge of Financial Stability, Valentine Ojangole will be in charge of Banking while Mackay Aumo is in charge of National Payments Systems.

The changes have also seen Mary Katarikawe appointed Executive Director Operations while Joyce Okello is the new Executive Director and Personal Assistant to the Governor.

Richard Mayebo is the new Executive Director Risk and Strategic Management while Phillip Wabulya is the new director in charge of the Petroleum Investment Fund and Deborah Kabahweza is now in charge of Finance.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 07 2018