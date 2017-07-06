Bobi Parliamentary Win Proof Ugandans Care Less about Parties

Uncategorized

Former FDC Presidential candidate Dr Kiiza Besigye says that the outcome of the Kyadondo East parliamentary by-election is a clear sign that Ugandans do not support political parties but individuals who firm on their challenges and the cause for change.

Besigye campaigned for the FDC candidate Apollo Kantinti who who came 3rd in an election won by Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Dr Besigye says that he is happy that the NRM did not win this election adding that Kyagulanyi shares his political ideology.Dr Besigye also says that the FDC candidate Apollo Kantinti lost because the voters’ believed he was not effective during the short period he served in parliament.

Dr Besigye says that political party leaders should understand that Ugandans have not fully embraced multiparty politics and that this explains why voters rally behind individuals and not political parties.

Meanwhile, the Citizens Coalition on Electoral Democracy in Uganda applauds the Electoral commission and security agencies on the manner in which it conducted the Kyandondo East By-election.

The election observer organization says that the EC and Security agencies conducted themselves in a professional manner.

National Coordinator Crispy Kaheru says that the EC should endeavor to use the same capacity in managing national elections.

The FDC party says that the victory of Robert Kyagulanyi in the by-election is a positive development since he shares their ideology.

The FDC flag bearer in the race Apollo Kantinti came third in the race involving 5 candidates

Party chairman Amb Wasswa Birigwa says that Kyagulanyi was victorious partly because he was voted for by FDC members.