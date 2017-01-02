Besigye to pursue a political transition

Former FDC presidential; candidate Kiiza Besigye says he will continue the campaign to ensure a political transition in the country and that a network has been setup to achieve this goal.

In his New Year Message at a press conference at Katonga road Beisgye said Uganda still needs a apolitical transition and that it is his duty and that of others to ensure this happens.

He says a network has been established in all districts of Uganda to work towards this goal

Besigye however says political transition can still be achieved through dialogue although he maintains that such a process should be structured and with a clear agenda

January 02 2017