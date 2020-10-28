Behavioral Change key in reducing road carnage

Kampala Capital City Authority commits to work towards reducing road carnage in Kampala and surrounding areas and risk factors that endanger the lives of people

KCCA Spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine says this is geared towards reducing the high number of Ugandans who die in road accidents annually

Figures in the latest police Annual Crime Report , there was a 0.4% increase in the number of deaths resulting from accidents the previous year, with the report indicating that four of these were pedestrians.

According the Bloomberg Philanthropies initiative for Global Road Safety- BIGRS, over 90% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries, which have less than half of the world’s vehicles.

Each year, road traffic crashes kill over 1.35 million people and injure up to 50 million more around the world. Nearly 90% of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and the vast majority of them are preventable.

Premised on the fact that Road traffic injuries are the 8th leading cause of death worldwide and the leading cause of death for people aged 5-29, Uganda will join the rest of the world in commemorating The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Sunday 15th November with a call to action under the theme, ‘Remember, Support Act!’

It is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year as the appropriate acknowledgment of victims of road traffic crashes and their families. It was started by the British road crash victim charity, Road Peace, in 1993 and was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005.

Nuwabiine says “”this day seeks to remember and condole with survivors and those that lost loved ones in road crashes”. He says they consider advocating for behavioral change of road users to avert negligent acts like drink driving , texting while driving, over speeding and other acts.

