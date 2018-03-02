Authorities in Luuka ban automatic promotion of UPE pupils

Authorities in Luuka district resolve to ban the automatic promotion of pupils under Universal Primary Education.

It is a government policy that no learner under UPE should repeat a class

Luuka Resident District Commissioner Steven Nsubuga Bewayo says this is one of the strategies put in places to uplift academic performances in the district.

Bewayo says that automatic promotion has been one of the major causes of poor performance of pupils in Luuka .

They have now directed all head teachers to adhere with the new policy.

Bewayo also reveals that they have also resolved to demote every head teacher who fails pupils in Primary Leaving Examinations.

Story by

Ivan Mukisa

March 02 2018