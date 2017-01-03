Authorities in Katakwi to crackdown on health centres without requirements

Authorities in Katakwi district are set to crackdown on private clinics and health centers that don’t meet the minimum requirements.

The LCV vice chairperson Mary Margaret Auma says the operation will be carried out following reports that there are a number of private clinics operating illegally.

She adds that a number quacks are running health centers showing concern that this could lead to loss of lives

Story by

Alomu Emmy Delux

January 03 2017