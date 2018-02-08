Auditor General to investigate Kasaijja’s 700 billion scandal

The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga directs the Auditor General to conduct a special audit of the Treasury accounts to establish how 700 billion meant for purchase drugs was spent.

This after a report by the public accounts committee of parliament recommended that finance minister Matia Kasaija and Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi be censured for tricking parliament into approving a loan to buy drugs yet this was never the case.

Kadaga notes that there is need to ascertain the performance and utilization of the loan.

The auditor general has been given up to 28th of March to report back to the house

But committee chairperson Angelina Osege notes that this is a mere wastage of time insisting that the two officials should be relieved of their duties.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

February 08 2018