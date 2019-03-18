AU peace mission mourns fallen Uganda Police Officer

The African Union Mission in Somalia – AMISOM officially announce 3 days of morning in honor of the late Acting Commission Christine Alalo who died in an Ethiopian Airline last Sunday where 157 passengers died.

African Union Special Representative for Somalia who is the head of AMISOM , Francesco Caetano Madeira declared the three days of morning and all African Union flags will fly at half – mast during this period.

AMISOM is to hold a night long vigil in recognition of Commissioner Alalo’s contribution to the AU Mission and her outstanding leadership at the helm of the African Union Police, and tomorrow Saturday the 16th March , the mission will hold an inter-denominational funeral service in her honor.

The Uganda police dispatched a team of officers and two family members of the late Christine Alalo to Ethiopia to work on identification of her body and see how the remains can be brought to Uganda for a decent burial .