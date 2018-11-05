Anonymous people threaten to assassinate journalists

Journalists operating in the greater Masaka sub region have been thrown into panic after unknown people dropped leaflets warning them of eminent attacks and assassination.

The threatening leaflet has been dropped at the office of the South Buganda Journalists Association on Victoria road in Masaka town containing names of targeted journalists who the attackers threaten to kill by either shooting, hacking or poisoning.

The threatening messages are carried on printed leaflet which was written in bold letters and a copy pushed into the journalists’ offices below the door, bearing a list of various accusations against the reporters.

According to the lists the attackers target; Edward Tomusange Kayinja, Male John, Jamiru Kalanzi and Ssozi Ssekimpi of the Mengo based Central Broadcasting Services-CBS radio, Nsubuga Robert of BBS TV.

The others are; Dismas Buregyeya of New Vision, Jacinta Bwanika of Bukedde TV, Isa Aliga of NTV, Gertrude Mutyaba of Daily Monitor, Henry Mukasa and Knowman Kabugu, both working with Red Pepper Publications and NBS TVs Masaka region Bureau Chief Farish Magembe.

The journalists are being accused of meddling in politics, being state spies and informers of security agencies, exposing wrong doing among others things related to their journalistic work.

Jacinta Bwanika working with Bukedde TV and one those on the hit-list received the information with shock and since chosen to stay home fearing for what may happen to her.

Farish Magembe, the South Buganda Journalists Associations spokesperson who is also listed for attack, has indicated they are yet to convene a meeting with colleagues to forge a way forward on how to handle the matter. Meanwhile, the other journalists are still in fear and do not want to talk about the matter.