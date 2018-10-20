Agency appeals for more effort against stoke

Mike Sebalu

The Stroke Foundation Uganda wants Government to come up with latest updated figures of patients for proper planning as they join the rest of the World to Commemorate the World Stroke day on 29/10 this year.

Globally, 80 million people have had Stroke and 50 others survived though with permanent disability.

The Stroke Foundation carries out public sensitization over the non-communicable disease, offers services to patients and relatives as well as advocating policy change.

In Uganda, it’s suspected that 600 are victims, 500 battling with effects whereas 100 others have passed on.

Stroke Foundation Uganda Spokesperson Dr Ibrahim Bukenya while addressing the press from the Stroke Rehabilitation Centre, called for best professional care in addition to support the Stroke bill rights.