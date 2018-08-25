African govt at high risk of cyber attacks – Experts

African Governments are being urged to develop comprehensive systems to protect business and personal data in light of increasing cyber-crimes.

An ICT expert working with NEPAD Abdou Rahman Mboob says that Africa is at a high risk of cyber attacks which may include targeting key Government data

Mboob cites the Africa cyber security report of 2017 whose findings indicated that more than 90 percent of African businesses were operating without cyber security measures exposing them to dangers

This as he made a presentation to the Pan African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa

Ugandan representative Felix Okot Ogong suggested that there should be an African body that looks at cyber security and data protection at continental level.