Actors want reproductive health budget increased

Health activists want the budget allocation for Reproductive Health increased significantly to match the increasing number of teenage pregnancies.

A consultant from Samasha Foundation, Moses Muwonge notes that for every 100 teenage girls, between 25 to 30 are pregnant.

Muwonge says this exposes girls to a high risk of death.

Launching a new report about the Financing for reproductive Health by the Forum for Women in Democracy at Hotel Africana, Muyonge said that the increasing number of teenage pregnancies and its repercussions like death can only be over come through increasing the budget allocated to family planning services in the country.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 08 2018