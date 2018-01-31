Actors demand for pro-people mining policy

Civil society actors demand that government fast tracks enactment of a pro-people mining policy warning that failure to do so could spark off increased criminal acts in several parts of the country.

Case in point is the eviction of over 50,000 miners by government in Mubende district consequently putting them out of employment

The Programs Director Action Aid Uganda Harriet Gimbo says the sector remains largely unregulated hence a number of illegalities like evictions and mining at night done in areas with extractive minerals where youth are mainly employed

Speaking during a dissemination workshop for a study on mapping youth movements and related Aspects in Extractives at Royal Suites Bugolobi, Gimbo noted that government should instead train the youth and equip them with skills required in the sector instead of pushing them from the sector.

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

January 31 2018