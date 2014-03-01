Civil society actors want government to ensure there are environmental & social safeguards in the extractives sector that are commiserate with those in the oil & gas sector.

Addressing the media at ACODE offices , James Muhindo the co-ordinator Civil Society Coalition on oil & gas said the the public is not aware of holders of mining licenses, what activities are being carried out in their particular areas which does not conform to the tenets of transparency in the sector.

Muhindo says government should as well hold public hearings in mineral rich areas and ensure the public has a clear understanding of the process and how it will impact them.

The Deputy Executive Director ACODE Onesmus Mugyenyi demand that Environment & Social Impact Assessment should be carried out , provide information about mining activities , create a feedback mechanism , have public hearings on the activities among others.

Mugyenyi notes that in the oil & gas sector, strides have been made but much needs to be done in the extractive sector has