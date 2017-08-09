Activists want KCCA to stop brutality

Human rights activists demand that KCCA takes measures to tame the brutality of its law enforcement team.

They also want the family of the late street vendor Olivia Basemera compensated.

Olivia Basemera, was chased by KCCA enforcement officers on Friday last week before she drowned in a water channel were.

Human rights activists under the Human Rights Network and FIDA-Uganda say KCCA must take measures to stop the brutality being meted out by its law enforcement officers.

The Chief Executive Officer at FIDA-Uganda Irene Ovonji Odida addressed a press conference at the HURINET offices in Ntinda noting that the brutality should come to an end

Meanwhile, The Executive Director Human Rights Network Uganda Mohammed Ndifuna offers to provide training to the KCCA law enforcement team so that they can adopt a human rights approach in carrying out their work

This after several concerns that KCCA law enforcement officers are brutal

The recent incident is the death of Olivia Basemera, a street vender died as KCCA officers pursued her

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

August 09 2017