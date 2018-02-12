ACODE partners with local govts to restore rivers

A policy think tank , ACODE in partnership with local governments is set to start a campaign to restore rivers in the country which have been degraded and drying up , mainly as a result of human activities.

The Executive Director ACODE Dr. Arthur Bainomugisha says they will start with River Rwizi in western Uganda that has greatly been mismanaged by people who dump garbage and factories which leave waste to flow in the river catchment areas

In an interview with journalists in Kampala , Bainomugisha said this will be rolled out in other district which have got rivers that are under threat

He notes that consequences of degrading the environment are grave and need to be mitigated

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

February 12 2018