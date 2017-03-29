Accountants body to expel corrupt accountants

The Institute of Certified Public accountants of Uganda warns its members against engaging in fraud or corruption saying those reported could be expelled from the accountancy profession.

Many audit reports about public funds have in the past implicated accountants in theft of public funds and perpetuating corruption. Key among those under trial is the former principal accountant at the prime minister’s office Godfrey Kazinda.

The president Institute of Certified Public accountants of Uganda Protozio Begumisa says that many members of the institute are professional but says that if such reports emerge and are confirmed it can lead to dismissal.

This as he addressed Journalists ahead of the 4th African congress of accountants meeting to be held starting on the 2nd to 5th of May this year at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

March 29 2017