A stand by legal team to defend journalists has been set up

Defenders of journalists rights resolve to set up a standby legal team to fight for the rights of journalists who have are increasingly being arrested.

This follows the arrest of New Vision journalist Charles Etukuri over a week ago and was released yesterday on court orders

Another media personality Richard Kasule aka ‘Kamagu’ a presenter at Top Radio was also arrested yesterday on charges of defamation

The National Co-ordinator Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda Robert Ssempala tells Radio One that the legal team will represent journalists in courts of law and also ensure their release once arrested and held incommunicado

Ssempala says the media also has to be united in the fight against oppression from security agencies

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

February 20 2018