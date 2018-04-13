A section youth want Youth livelihood program amended

A section of youth want government to review the youth livelihood programme and include funding of individuals who crave to expand their businesses and to train youths before giving them money.

The executive director of The Yearning Voices Foundation Elly Kasirye says currently the program only accommodates youth who are in groups of 10-15 people.

Kasirye says the programme should also support ventures that can bear fruit and have potential to expand.

He adds that for the program to achieve a national outreach and impact, the design of the fund should take into account the heterogeneity of young people in terms of rural and urban location and the varying interests of youths in terms of economic activities.

Godfrey Ssali

April 13 2018