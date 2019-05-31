A one Joel Mabirizi to contest for presidency

A little known Joel Ssekimpi declares his bid for presidency in the 2021 general elections.

This brings to three, the total number of people now showing interest for presidency and these are NRM’s Yoweri Museveni, Kyadondo East MP and now Joel Ssekimpi.

35 year old Ssekimpi says the current political system has let the country down with many citizens feeling excluded and unwanted hence the need to be rebuild it.

Addressing the media at Grand Imperial Hotel in Kampala, Ssekimpi said that through his Citizen’s Independence Platform, he wants to rebuild the economy bring run by a few individuals attached to those in power.

Ssekimpi notes that he will work towards ensurng an autonomous judiciary, have quality education provision and boost the agricultural sector.