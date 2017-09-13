8 suspects accused of killing Kiggundu committed to high court

Buganda Road Court has committed 8 people charged with the murder of Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Stephen Mukasa, to the International Crimes Division Court for trial.

Chief Magistrate Jamson Karemani sent the 8 to the trial court on the instructions of the Director of Public prosecutions Mike Chibita, who says he has sufficient evidence to sustain the charges and have the accused persons convicted.

The suspects include Shiekh Yahaya Mawanje, Muhammad Buyondo, Abdul Wahaab Ssendegeya, Musa Ssekandi, Nyanzi Yusuf Silaj, Kalyango Jibril, Balyejusa Bruhann and Noordin Lutaaya.

They are alleged to have rendered support to the Allied Democratic Force a terrorist organization by way of recruiting and training man power, well knowing that the support rendered would be used in preparation or commission of acts of terrorism.

Prosecution further alleges that suspects, Nyanzi, Kalyango, Balyejusa and Lutaaya belong to the Allied Democratic Force, a terrorist organization.

They are alleged to have committed the terrorism offence between 2010 and 2017 in diverse districts within Uganda , while they are alleged to have committed the murder of Major Kiggundu and his body guard on 26th/November 2016 at Masanafu trading centre in Lubaga Division-Kampala District.

They have been sent back on remand at Luzira prison until the next convenient criminal session of the International Crimes Division Court to stand trial.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

September 13 2017