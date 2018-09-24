313,000 abortions procured in 2013 – report

New findings indicate that despite having restrictive abortion legislations , the practice is very high with a total of 313,000 abortions procured in 2013.

Under the current legal framework, abortion is only permitted to save a woman’s life.

The study commissioned by the Public Health Ambassadors Uganda (PHAU) , conducted by the Makerere University School of Public Health was conducted in 37 districts from all regions of the country

It indicates that abortion rates were high among unmarried women and adolescent girls with most of the pregnancies unintended

The study warns that women who carryout abortion risk facing severe complication with the report recommending that health policies be put in place and comprehensive sexuality education.

Presenting the findings during the national dissemination meeting at Hotel Africana, Dr. Justine Bukenya said among women who were sexually active ,adolescents had the highest abortion rate.