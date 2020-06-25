ENGAGE CHILDREN AND PARENTS BEFORE REOPENING SCHOOLS – DWELLING PLACES

Child Rights Players calls for a more inclusive approach to involve both parents and children, as government moves to have schools reopened, amidst the fight against the global Corona Virus Pandemic.

In his last address to the nation, the president took to indefinitely postpone the reopening of schools pending deeper consultations from scientists.

According to the president, despite having deemed it fit to have candidate classes and university finalists resume studies on the 4th of June, Corona virus trends could not guarantee safety of the country’s future generation.

Speaking to Radio One, Country Director Dwelling Places - Damon Wamara says being principle stakeholders of the education Process, Students and parents’ views would offer more practical approaches, towards the implementation of health measures to follow thereafter.

“I think the most important stakeholders in any education sector are the Children, whose decision is solely influenced by their parents. Sidelining the two parties in this crucial decision making process of opening schools at this trying moment is thus unfortunate,” said Wamara.

According to Wamara, a the safety of the children should receive the first option as government studies the process to have institutions of learning resume business.

“ Issues of regular testing of children, mass Sanitization and all necessary precautions to have Children safe at school should not be rushed but given a taste of time, to take no single chance over the safety of Uganda’s Children,” argues Wamara.

A total of about 15 million school going children risk facing with the Global Corona Virus pandemic, in case an erroneous decision is taken over the reopening of the hundreds of schools and institutions of learning in Uganda.

Story by

Julius Bagenda

25/06/2020