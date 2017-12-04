10,000 people stuck on remand due to prosecutor’s strike

A total of 10,000 people are currently stuck on remand following a strike by public prosecutors

The state prosecutors have been on strike for over three months protesting government’s failure to increase their salaries among other demands

The Spokesperson Uganda Prisons Frank Baine says there is need for government to fast track discussions with the state attorneys in order to resolve the current crisis in the judicial system

Story by

Julius Ggayi

December 04 2017