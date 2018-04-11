10 more arrested in connection to Magara’s murder

Ten people have been arraigned before Makindye and Mwanga 11 Magistrates courts on charges of using other people’s National Identification cards, to illegally register sim-cards which they allegedly sold to suspected kidnappers and killers of Susan Magara in February this year.

The suspects were telecom agents operating in various parts of Kampala like Kabalagala, Gganda, Ndikutamada , Katwe market , Old Taxi park , Nateete, Shoprite Supermarket and Luwum street .

They have each faced 2 counts of obtaining registration by false pretence and unlawfully using another person’s ID.

Five suspects appeared before Makindye court Grade One Magistarte Sarah Namusobya while the other five appeared before Mwanga 11 court Grade one Magistrate Julius Mwesigye.

They have been remanded to Luzira prison until 28th/May 2018 as investigations into their case continue.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

